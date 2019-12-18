All apartments in Philadelphia
6007 W OXFORD ST
Last updated June 11 2020 at 10:54 AM

6007 W OXFORD ST

6007 West Oxford Street · (866) 677-6937
Location

6007 West Oxford Street, Philadelphia, PA 19151
Overbrook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Updated home in a very desirable area, ready for its new tenants to move right in. This well taken care of home is close to transportation, City Line Avenue, St. Joseph's University and much more. Whether you are looking for a home to share with your family or your college roommates, this home checks all the boxes. With the onsite laundry facilities, granite countertops, open concept and walk out basement with an operational garage and cute back yard, great for backyard barbecues and get togethers, this home has it all. Schedule your showing appointment today! Available April 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6007 W OXFORD ST have any available units?
6007 W OXFORD ST has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6007 W OXFORD ST have?
Some of 6007 W OXFORD ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6007 W OXFORD ST currently offering any rent specials?
6007 W OXFORD ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6007 W OXFORD ST pet-friendly?
No, 6007 W OXFORD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 6007 W OXFORD ST offer parking?
Yes, 6007 W OXFORD ST does offer parking.
Does 6007 W OXFORD ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6007 W OXFORD ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6007 W OXFORD ST have a pool?
No, 6007 W OXFORD ST does not have a pool.
Does 6007 W OXFORD ST have accessible units?
No, 6007 W OXFORD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 6007 W OXFORD ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6007 W OXFORD ST has units with dishwashers.
