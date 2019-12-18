6007 W OXFORD ST

Amenities

Updated home in a very desirable area, ready for its new tenants to move right in. This well taken care of home is close to transportation, City Line Avenue, St. Joseph's University and much more. Whether you are looking for a home to share with your family or your college roommates, this home checks all the boxes. With the onsite laundry facilities, granite countertops, open concept and walk out basement with an operational garage and cute back yard, great for backyard barbecues and get togethers, this home has it all. Schedule your showing appointment today! Available April 1st.