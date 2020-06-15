All apartments in Philadelphia
532 SPRUCE STREET
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:28 PM

532 SPRUCE STREET

532 Spruce Street · (267) 463-2428
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

532 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Society Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$1,715

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
The Gratz Building- With nearly a hundred years of History, this newly renovated apartment building has just the perfect amount old world charm combined with the latest design of high-end finishes, in a premier location in Society Hill. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, Wooden cabinetry and Granite stone counters. Lovely baths, complete with beautiful bath fixtures. Washer and dryer in the apartment. Pet-Friendly building. Lovely shared courtyard. Parking onsite $300mth. Pictures are of a similar unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 532 SPRUCE STREET have any available units?
532 SPRUCE STREET has a unit available for $1,715 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 532 SPRUCE STREET have?
Some of 532 SPRUCE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 532 SPRUCE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
532 SPRUCE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 532 SPRUCE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 532 SPRUCE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 532 SPRUCE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 532 SPRUCE STREET does offer parking.
Does 532 SPRUCE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 532 SPRUCE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 532 SPRUCE STREET have a pool?
No, 532 SPRUCE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 532 SPRUCE STREET have accessible units?
No, 532 SPRUCE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 532 SPRUCE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 532 SPRUCE STREET has units with dishwashers.
