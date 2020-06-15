532 SPRUCE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking

The Gratz Building- With nearly a hundred years of History, this newly renovated apartment building has just the perfect amount old world charm combined with the latest design of high-end finishes, in a premier location in Society Hill. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, Wooden cabinetry and Granite stone counters. Lovely baths, complete with beautiful bath fixtures. Washer and dryer in the apartment. Pet-Friendly building. Lovely shared courtyard. Parking onsite $300mth. Pictures are of a similar unit.