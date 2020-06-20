All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 531 E WILDEY STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
531 E WILDEY STREET
Last updated June 7 2020 at 6:15 AM

531 E WILDEY STREET

531 East Wildey Street · (551) 404-5204
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Fishtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

531 East Wildey Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
bbq/grill
range
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Available now, cute 2 bedroom house in Fishtown. Located on a quiet block, just off Girard Ave. Walk in through the front door and there are two distinct living spaces, separated by the center stair case. The basement door is around the back with lots of dry storage space as well as full size washer and dryer. Back on the first floor, the kitchen is located in the rear. There is a full size refrigerator and oven with gas range. Exit outside to your own private patio. Large enough to fit a grill and a small table. Back inside, the second floor is split in the same way as the lower level. At the top of the stairs to the left is the first bedroom. To the right is the second, larger bedroom and the bathroom entrance is THROUGH THIS ROOM. This property is probably best suited for a couple or a single person, as opposed to two roommates, but all applications will be considered. Pets are welcome on a case by case basis with a non-refundable pet fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. This property is available now and ready to be moved into. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 531 E WILDEY STREET have any available units?
531 E WILDEY STREET has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 531 E WILDEY STREET have?
Some of 531 E WILDEY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 531 E WILDEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
531 E WILDEY STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 531 E WILDEY STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 531 E WILDEY STREET is pet friendly.
Does 531 E WILDEY STREET offer parking?
No, 531 E WILDEY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 531 E WILDEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 531 E WILDEY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 531 E WILDEY STREET have a pool?
No, 531 E WILDEY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 531 E WILDEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 531 E WILDEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 531 E WILDEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 531 E WILDEY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 531 E WILDEY STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

777 South Broad
777 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19147
Falls Village
2991 W School House Ln
Philadelphia, PA 19144
901 Clinton Street
901 Clinton St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
JA Prop Kensington
4018 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
Gardens of Mt. Airy
1133 E Mount Airy Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19150
Tremont Court Apartments
9128 Old Newtown Road
Philadelphia, PA 19115
Penthouses at Park Towne Place
2200-A Benjamin Franklin Pkwy
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Julian K. & Adrian C. Ogontz
5618 Ogontz Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19141

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity