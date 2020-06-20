531 E WILDEY STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly bbq/grill range oven

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Available now, cute 2 bedroom house in Fishtown. Located on a quiet block, just off Girard Ave. Walk in through the front door and there are two distinct living spaces, separated by the center stair case. The basement door is around the back with lots of dry storage space as well as full size washer and dryer. Back on the first floor, the kitchen is located in the rear. There is a full size refrigerator and oven with gas range. Exit outside to your own private patio. Large enough to fit a grill and a small table. Back inside, the second floor is split in the same way as the lower level. At the top of the stairs to the left is the first bedroom. To the right is the second, larger bedroom and the bathroom entrance is THROUGH THIS ROOM. This property is probably best suited for a couple or a single person, as opposed to two roommates, but all applications will be considered. Pets are welcome on a case by case basis with a non-refundable pet fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. This property is available now and ready to be moved into. Schedule your showing today!