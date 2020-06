Amenities

in unit laundry air conditioning oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Don't miss the opportunity to live in this spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of Graduate Hospital. This unit features central air, washer/dryer, tall windows that let in lots of natural sunlight, and huge living room for ample furniture! The bedroom is large with tons of closet space.*Sorry, no pets