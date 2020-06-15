All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:10 AM

5257 Chestnut St

5257 Chestnut Street
Location

5257 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139
Cobbs Creek

Amenities

Experience city-living in this beautiful, fully renovated home featuring 3 bedrooms and one and half bathrooms with 1350 SQ FT of living space to enjoy. The interior of this property makes it feel completely brand new! You will be delighted with the very open floor plan, ideal for entertaining family and friends. Gorgeous hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout, plenty of natural sunlight and 9 Ft high ceilings create a warm and inviting feeling. Your large, eat-in kitchen is a wonderful space to create your culinary delights equipped with granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances, water hich include refrigerator, gas range. You have direct access to the rear yard to enjoy your morning coffee, grill or entertain. There is a convenient brand new, first floor powder room, great for when guests come to visit. The third floor features three spacious bedrooms and one full bathroom including tub and standing shower.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

