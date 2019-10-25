All apartments in Philadelphia
523 N 35th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

523 N 35th Street

523 North 35th Street · (215) 914-0700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

523 North 35th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Mantua

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 523 N 35th Street · Avail. Sep 1

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1617 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
523 N 35th Street Available 09/01/20 Huge House wt Roof Deck by Drexel University - This large single family home just steps from Drexel University is perfect for students and family alike. Updated Throughout with new kitchen, baths and floors! Washer/Dryer in unit. Close to public transportation, schools, shopping & restaurants. Convenient to Center City. Won't last long!

Qualifications
Needed at leasing signing: (1st months, last months & security)
Minimum monthly income (before taxes) needed to qualify: 3x rent
Decent credit
No previous evictions (or even going to landlord tenant court in the past 7 years)
No felonies involving a violent crime

Real Estate Management Advisors, LLC - REMA
Property Manager Servicing Commercial & Residential Properties in the Philadelphia area.

Check out more properties for rent at http://www.reinfo411.com/residential-properties-for-rent/
Like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/REINFO411

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5783038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 N 35th Street have any available units?
523 N 35th Street has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 523 N 35th Street currently offering any rent specials?
523 N 35th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 N 35th Street pet-friendly?
No, 523 N 35th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 523 N 35th Street offer parking?
No, 523 N 35th Street does not offer parking.
Does 523 N 35th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 523 N 35th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 N 35th Street have a pool?
No, 523 N 35th Street does not have a pool.
Does 523 N 35th Street have accessible units?
No, 523 N 35th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 523 N 35th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 523 N 35th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 523 N 35th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 523 N 35th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
