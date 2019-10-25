Amenities

523 N 35th Street Available 09/01/20 Huge House wt Roof Deck by Drexel University - This large single family home just steps from Drexel University is perfect for students and family alike. Updated Throughout with new kitchen, baths and floors! Washer/Dryer in unit. Close to public transportation, schools, shopping & restaurants. Convenient to Center City. Won't last long!



Qualifications

Needed at leasing signing: (1st months, last months & security)

Minimum monthly income (before taxes) needed to qualify: 3x rent

Decent credit

No previous evictions (or even going to landlord tenant court in the past 7 years)

No felonies involving a violent crime



Real Estate Management Advisors, LLC - REMA

Property Manager Servicing Commercial & Residential Properties in the Philadelphia area.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5783038)