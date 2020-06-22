509 South 15th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Beautiful, 4 bedroom, 2-1/2 bathroom townhouse available!! located on 15th Street between Lombard St & South Street.



This house features hardwood floors throughout, decorative fireplace in the living room, and exposed brick walls in kitchen and living room area!



Large eat-in kitchen with lots of pantry space. Small outdoor space off the kitchen. Modern bathrooms.



Full basement with washer/dryer.



Tenant pays all utilities including water.



Conveniently located near the Ave of the Arts, Kimmel Center, South Street and Rittenhouse Square! Building is on 15th Street, between Lombard and South Streets. Just a block from Broad Streets Ave of the Arts area! also in the Rittenhouse Square area, with plenty of dining and shopping nearby!



Smoking: No



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $3,195.00

Contact us to schedule a showing.