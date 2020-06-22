All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 509 South 15th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
509 South 15th Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 6:46 PM

509 South 15th Street

509 South 15th Street · (215) 703-2889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Avenue of the Arts South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

509 South 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Avenue of the Arts South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1879081?source=marketing

Beautiful, 4 bedroom, 2-1/2 bathroom townhouse available!! located on 15th Street between Lombard St & South Street.

This house features hardwood floors throughout, decorative fireplace in the living room, and exposed brick walls in kitchen and living room area!

Large eat-in kitchen with lots of pantry space. Small outdoor space off the kitchen. Modern bathrooms.

Full basement with washer/dryer.

Tenant pays all utilities including water.

Conveniently located near the Ave of the Arts, Kimmel Center, South Street and Rittenhouse Square! Building is on 15th Street, between Lombard and South Streets. Just a block from Broad Streets Ave of the Arts area! also in the Rittenhouse Square area, with plenty of dining and shopping nearby!

Smoking: No

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $3,195.00
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 South 15th Street have any available units?
509 South 15th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 509 South 15th Street have?
Some of 509 South 15th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 South 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
509 South 15th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 South 15th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 509 South 15th Street is pet friendly.
Does 509 South 15th Street offer parking?
No, 509 South 15th Street does not offer parking.
Does 509 South 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 509 South 15th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 South 15th Street have a pool?
No, 509 South 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 509 South 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 509 South 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 509 South 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 South 15th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 509 South 15th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hanover North Broad
322 N Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
916 Spruce St
916 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
The Broderick
400 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
PS Homes 2
6214 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
Workforce Homes 3 Kensington
4016 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
Edgewater Apartments
2323 Race St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Annex at the Touraine
1516 Spruce Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
1900 Arch
1900 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity