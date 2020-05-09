Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

508 N. 32nd Street Available 08/01/20 Spacious house available at 508 N. 32nd Street! - Nice 6 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house available for rent in Powelton Village! There is wall to wall carpet in the bedrooms and linoleum floors in the living room, dining room and kitchen. The spacious basement is great for storage. With a front and back patio, there is plenty of space for relaxing outside in the warm weather. This house is just a few blocks from Drexel University's campus!

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

One cat or small dog (under 50 lbs) OK with pet deposit.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact New Age Realty at 215-387-1002



(RLNE3264657)