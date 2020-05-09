All apartments in Philadelphia
508 N. 32nd Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

508 N. 32nd Street

508 North 32nd Street · (215) 387-1002 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

508 North 32nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Mantua

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 508 N. 32nd Street · Avail. Aug 1

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
508 N. 32nd Street Available 08/01/20 Spacious house available at 508 N. 32nd Street! - Nice 6 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house available for rent in Powelton Village! There is wall to wall carpet in the bedrooms and linoleum floors in the living room, dining room and kitchen. The spacious basement is great for storage. With a front and back patio, there is plenty of space for relaxing outside in the warm weather. This house is just a few blocks from Drexel University's campus!
Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
One cat or small dog (under 50 lbs) OK with pet deposit.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact New Age Realty at 215-387-1002

(RLNE3264657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 N. 32nd Street have any available units?
508 N. 32nd Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 508 N. 32nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
508 N. 32nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 N. 32nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 508 N. 32nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 508 N. 32nd Street offer parking?
No, 508 N. 32nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 508 N. 32nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 N. 32nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 N. 32nd Street have a pool?
No, 508 N. 32nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 508 N. 32nd Street have accessible units?
No, 508 N. 32nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 508 N. 32nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 508 N. 32nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 508 N. 32nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 508 N. 32nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
