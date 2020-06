Amenities

This Sun splashed RITTENHOUSE SQUARE area home, boasts a gracious living and dining area and large eat in kitchen. Each bedroom is well proportioned, and there are also 2 large tile+marble baths. Charming and private, "coffee/barbecue" out side space as well. Enjoy living in the HEART of it all, and just minutes from Penn,Jefferson,and Avenue of The Arts!