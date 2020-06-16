506 SOUTH STREET

Amenities

We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW:Enter into unit 2R with large windows flooding the space with natural light. The kitchen has ample cabinet space and tile flooring. There are 2 bedrooms with nice closet space and 2 bathrooms. There is central A/C to keep you comfortable all year long. Carpeting follows you throughout the unit. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:This apartment is located on one of Philadelphia's most iconic streets, above a record store and surrounded by endless local favorites for eating, shopping, and entertainment! South street is home to notable names like Fat Tuesday, Milkboy, Tattooed Mom, Jim's Steaks, Lorenzo and Sons, the TLA, Brauhaus Schmitz, and MUCH more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Strictly, no pets. Tenants responsible for all utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet, $50 flat monthly water.