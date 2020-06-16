All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:52 PM

506 SOUTH STREET

506 South Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

506 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Queen Village

Price and availability

Amenities

air conditioning
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
internet access
We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW:Enter into unit 2R with large windows flooding the space with natural light. The kitchen has ample cabinet space and tile flooring. There are 2 bedrooms with nice closet space and 2 bathrooms. There is central A/C to keep you comfortable all year long. Carpeting follows you throughout the unit. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:This apartment is located on one of Philadelphia's most iconic streets, above a record store and surrounded by endless local favorites for eating, shopping, and entertainment! South street is home to notable names like Fat Tuesday, Milkboy, Tattooed Mom, Jim's Steaks, Lorenzo and Sons, the TLA, Brauhaus Schmitz, and MUCH more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Strictly, no pets. Tenants responsible for all utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet, $50 flat monthly water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 SOUTH STREET have any available units?
506 SOUTH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 506 SOUTH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
506 SOUTH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 SOUTH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 506 SOUTH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 506 SOUTH STREET offer parking?
No, 506 SOUTH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 506 SOUTH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 SOUTH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 SOUTH STREET have a pool?
No, 506 SOUTH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 506 SOUTH STREET have accessible units?
No, 506 SOUTH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 506 SOUTH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 SOUTH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 506 SOUTH STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 506 SOUTH STREET has units with air conditioning.
