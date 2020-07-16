All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:56 AM

5049 SPRUCE STREET

5049 Spruce Street · (215) 735-7368
Location

5049 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139
Walnut Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Located just minutes from the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University, this newly renovated bi-level 3 bedroom + den, 2 bath apartment is one not to miss! The first floor offers gorgeous hardwood flooring, a spacious kitchen, bathroom, and two bedrooms. The open concept top floor features skylights, a great view with lots of windows to brighten up your space! Plenty of street parking is available without permit. Also comes with central air and shared coin op laundry!*Sorry no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5049 SPRUCE STREET have any available units?
5049 SPRUCE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5049 SPRUCE STREET have?
Some of 5049 SPRUCE STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5049 SPRUCE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5049 SPRUCE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5049 SPRUCE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5049 SPRUCE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 5049 SPRUCE STREET offer parking?
No, 5049 SPRUCE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 5049 SPRUCE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5049 SPRUCE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5049 SPRUCE STREET have a pool?
No, 5049 SPRUCE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5049 SPRUCE STREET have accessible units?
No, 5049 SPRUCE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5049 SPRUCE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5049 SPRUCE STREET has units with dishwashers.
