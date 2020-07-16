5049 SPRUCE STREET

Amenities
Located just minutes from the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University, this newly renovated bi-level 3 bedroom + den, 2 bath apartment is one not to miss! The first floor offers gorgeous hardwood flooring, a spacious kitchen, bathroom, and two bedrooms. The open concept top floor features skylights, a great view with lots of windows to brighten up your space! Plenty of street parking is available without permit. Also comes with central air and shared coin op laundry!*Sorry no pets