Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

504-506 S 11th St #48

504 S 11th St · (267) 214-4297
Location

504 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Washington Square West

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2550 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,550

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
key fob access
Available 08/15/20 This gorgeous 2BR/1BA home is one you do not want to miss out on! Recently updated with beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the entire house, granite-counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large closets, and much more!

Upon entering, you are greeted by a wonderful living room which is a combined dinning area, making a marvelous open floor plan to the kitchen. The kitchen is finished with a custom tiled backslash, granite counter tops, and a peninsula island with additional counter top seating! The kitchen is fully equipped with a refrigerator, microwave, gas stove/oven, and dishwasher! The bathroom is also quite sensational, completed with custom tiling and and soaking tub/shower!

Entering into the bedrooms, you will find amazing closets with custom shelving! Perfect for organizing your entire wardrobe! Each bedroom can comfortably fit a queen sized bed! Off one of the bedrooms, you will find a double french door which leads you to a peaceful outdoor sanctuary. The private outdoor space is perfect for outdoor dinning or just relaxing!

Apartment is accessible via gated courtyard with key fob access and intercom system for remote access for guests.

Full size washer/ dryer

Pets are welcomed with an additional $500 deposit!

To set up a showing of this property, please contact Austin with Bay Management Group at 603-412-2987 or email Asayegh@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia

(RLNE5855696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504-506 S 11th St #48 have any available units?
504-506 S 11th St #48 has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 504-506 S 11th St #48 have?
Some of 504-506 S 11th St #48's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504-506 S 11th St #48 currently offering any rent specials?
504-506 S 11th St #48 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504-506 S 11th St #48 pet-friendly?
Yes, 504-506 S 11th St #48 is pet friendly.
Does 504-506 S 11th St #48 offer parking?
No, 504-506 S 11th St #48 does not offer parking.
Does 504-506 S 11th St #48 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 504-506 S 11th St #48 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 504-506 S 11th St #48 have a pool?
No, 504-506 S 11th St #48 does not have a pool.
Does 504-506 S 11th St #48 have accessible units?
No, 504-506 S 11th St #48 does not have accessible units.
Does 504-506 S 11th St #48 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504-506 S 11th St #48 has units with dishwashers.
