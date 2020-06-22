504-506 S 11th St #48

Amenities

Available 08/15/20 This gorgeous 2BR/1BA home is one you do not want to miss out on! Recently updated with beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the entire house, granite-counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large closets, and much more!



Upon entering, you are greeted by a wonderful living room which is a combined dinning area, making a marvelous open floor plan to the kitchen. The kitchen is finished with a custom tiled backslash, granite counter tops, and a peninsula island with additional counter top seating! The kitchen is fully equipped with a refrigerator, microwave, gas stove/oven, and dishwasher! The bathroom is also quite sensational, completed with custom tiling and and soaking tub/shower!



Entering into the bedrooms, you will find amazing closets with custom shelving! Perfect for organizing your entire wardrobe! Each bedroom can comfortably fit a queen sized bed! Off one of the bedrooms, you will find a double french door which leads you to a peaceful outdoor sanctuary. The private outdoor space is perfect for outdoor dinning or just relaxing!



Apartment is accessible via gated courtyard with key fob access and intercom system for remote access for guests.



Full size washer/ dryer



Pets are welcomed with an additional $500 deposit!



To set up a showing of this property, please contact Austin with Bay Management Group at 603-412-2987 or email Asayegh@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia



