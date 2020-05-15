500 ADMIRALS WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool

Newer, spacious 2 bed, 2 full bath Naval Square condo with great space, abundant light, open layout and updated finishes. Kitchen complete with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and ample solid wood cabinetry. Hardwood floors, central heating and cooling and a full size washer & dryer in unit. 2 large bedrooms, both with generous closet space. 2 well sized full bathrooms, one hall and one en-suite. En-suite bath has separate shower and tub. Master bedroom has a walk in closet. Unit is available either furnished or empty. Naval Square is a gated community with 24 hour security, full gym and outdoor pool. Steps from PENN and CHOP, a short walk to all Center City has to offer.