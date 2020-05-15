All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 28 2020 at 11:52 AM

500 ADMIRALS WAY

500 Admirals Way · (267) 435-8015
Location

500 Admirals Way, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 322 · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Newer, spacious 2 bed, 2 full bath Naval Square condo with great space, abundant light, open layout and updated finishes. Kitchen complete with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and ample solid wood cabinetry. Hardwood floors, central heating and cooling and a full size washer & dryer in unit. 2 large bedrooms, both with generous closet space. 2 well sized full bathrooms, one hall and one en-suite. En-suite bath has separate shower and tub. Master bedroom has a walk in closet. Unit is available either furnished or empty. Naval Square is a gated community with 24 hour security, full gym and outdoor pool. Steps from PENN and CHOP, a short walk to all Center City has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 ADMIRALS WAY have any available units?
500 ADMIRALS WAY has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 ADMIRALS WAY have?
Some of 500 ADMIRALS WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 ADMIRALS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
500 ADMIRALS WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 ADMIRALS WAY pet-friendly?
No, 500 ADMIRALS WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 500 ADMIRALS WAY offer parking?
No, 500 ADMIRALS WAY does not offer parking.
Does 500 ADMIRALS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 ADMIRALS WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 ADMIRALS WAY have a pool?
Yes, 500 ADMIRALS WAY has a pool.
Does 500 ADMIRALS WAY have accessible units?
No, 500 ADMIRALS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 500 ADMIRALS WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 ADMIRALS WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
