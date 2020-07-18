All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 4901 Knorr Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
4901 Knorr Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:34 PM

4901 Knorr Street

4901 Knorr Street · (856) 222-1220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4901 Knorr Street, Philadelphia, PA 19135
Tacony

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1216 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This quaint 2-story townhouse could be your new home! Come see this newly renovated property in the Tacony section of Philadelphia with it's inviting front porch and fenced in property. This home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, an eat-in kitchen, dining room, second-floor laundry, and a basement. With gas heat and ample street parking, this property has all of the comforts you're looking for!

Ready to make this your new home? Schedule a showing here: http://tour.promanaged.us/schedule/?p=118

Questions? Call or text us at 856-222-1220
Be sure to mention the address of the property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4901 Knorr Street have any available units?
4901 Knorr Street has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4901 Knorr Street have?
Some of 4901 Knorr Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4901 Knorr Street currently offering any rent specials?
4901 Knorr Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4901 Knorr Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4901 Knorr Street is pet friendly.
Does 4901 Knorr Street offer parking?
No, 4901 Knorr Street does not offer parking.
Does 4901 Knorr Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4901 Knorr Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4901 Knorr Street have a pool?
No, 4901 Knorr Street does not have a pool.
Does 4901 Knorr Street have accessible units?
No, 4901 Knorr Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4901 Knorr Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4901 Knorr Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4901 Knorr Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1500 Locust
1500 Locust St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Atrium Apartments
2555 Welsh Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19114
Alden Park
5500 Wissahickon Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19144
Kardon/Atlantic Apartments
1801 N 10th St
Philadelphia, PA 19122
Presidential City
3900 City Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19131
218 Arch
218 Arch Street
Philadelphia, PA 19106
2116 Chestnut
2116 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Westfield Apartments
2237 Bryn Mawr Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19131

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity