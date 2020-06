Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome to 4842 Walnut Street Unit #1 located in University City! This first floor, fully updated unit is complete with 3 beds, 1 full bath, central air, recessed lighting throughout, high ceilings, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer. Enjoy your own private porch off of the updated kitchen during the warmer months. Schedule your showing today!