4737 Smick Street Available 07/01/20 Four Bedroom Manayunk Townhouse - 4Bedroom, 2 full bath Manayunk Townhouse available immediately! Bright Living Room and large Dining Room both with hardwood floors. Large eat in kitchen-stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile backsplash and outside exit to covered patio which is perfect for entertaining, grilling, etc. Second floor has 2 Bedrooms and a refreshed hall bath. 3rd floor delivers two additional bedrooms with a new "Jack and Jill" bathroom. House is freshly painted in a neutral color. Washer/Dryer on site, Full basement, refinished hardwood floors in living room and dining room, new carpeting in bedrooms and hallways, covered patio, grassy yard, professionally cleaned and ready to move in. Cobblestone street, ample parking on both sides of street, walking distance to trains, Gorgas Park, Main Street, dining & shopping. A short trip to the revitalized shops and business' of Ridge Avenue. Easy access to Universities & Hospitals. Many festivals and events locally. Come explore all that this vibrant and historic community has to offer.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3836569)