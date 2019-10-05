All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 4737 Smick Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
4737 Smick Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

4737 Smick Street

4737 Smick Street · (215) 572-5090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Manayunk
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4737 Smick Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127
Manayunk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4737 Smick Street · Avail. Jul 1

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1641 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
4737 Smick Street Available 07/01/20 Four Bedroom Manayunk Townhouse - 4Bedroom, 2 full bath Manayunk Townhouse available immediately! Bright Living Room and large Dining Room both with hardwood floors. Large eat in kitchen-stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile backsplash and outside exit to covered patio which is perfect for entertaining, grilling, etc. Second floor has 2 Bedrooms and a refreshed hall bath. 3rd floor delivers two additional bedrooms with a new "Jack and Jill" bathroom. House is freshly painted in a neutral color. Washer/Dryer on site, Full basement, refinished hardwood floors in living room and dining room, new carpeting in bedrooms and hallways, covered patio, grassy yard, professionally cleaned and ready to move in. Cobblestone street, ample parking on both sides of street, walking distance to trains, Gorgas Park, Main Street, dining & shopping. A short trip to the revitalized shops and business' of Ridge Avenue. Easy access to Universities & Hospitals. Many festivals and events locally. Come explore all that this vibrant and historic community has to offer.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3836569)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4737 Smick Street have any available units?
4737 Smick Street has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4737 Smick Street have?
Some of 4737 Smick Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4737 Smick Street currently offering any rent specials?
4737 Smick Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4737 Smick Street pet-friendly?
No, 4737 Smick Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 4737 Smick Street offer parking?
Yes, 4737 Smick Street does offer parking.
Does 4737 Smick Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4737 Smick Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4737 Smick Street have a pool?
No, 4737 Smick Street does not have a pool.
Does 4737 Smick Street have accessible units?
No, 4737 Smick Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4737 Smick Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4737 Smick Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4737 Smick Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Regency Park Apartment Homes
800 Cottman Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19111
Old Quaker
3514 Lancaster Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19104
AQ Rittenhouse
2021 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
1720 Fairmount
1720 Fairmount Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Gardens of Mt. Airy
1133 E Mount Airy Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19150
Donna Court Apartments
631 Dupont St
Philadelphia, PA 19128
2121 Market St
2121 Market St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
409 South 11th Street
409 S 11th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity