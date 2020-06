Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

Beautiful 3-4bd/1ba apartment, renovated throughout. Inquire to receive an immediate link to our virtual tour. Conveniently right across from local restaurants and close to Clark Park. Huge living room on entire 4th floor with bruce hardwood flooring. Large eat-in kitchen, perfect for entertaining. Each bedroom is sized well for full to queen size bedsets. Owner pays gas heat and water.



HIGHLIGHTS

- Large living room

- Updated tile kitchen

- Clawfoot tub

- Spacious layout

- Keypad entry building

- Parking lot across the street



Available immediately



No Dogs Allowed



