Philadelphia, PA
4627 Regent Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

4627 Regent Street

4627 Regent Street · (215) 387-1002 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4627 Regent Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143
Cedar Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4627 Regent Street · Avail. Aug 1

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
extra storage
4627 Regent Street Available 08/01/20 Nice three bedroom house in U. City with PARKING! - This is a three bedroom, one and a half bathroom house located in a cul-de-sac near beautiful Clark Park and the University of Sciences. The first level consists of a living room, dining room, bathroom and kitchen. There are hardwood floors throughout the first floor, with tiles in the kitchen. In the basement, there’s a finished room that’s great to use as a bedroom or den, as well as the washer/dryer and storage space. On the second floor, there are three bedrooms with hardwood floors and the full bathroom. The front bedroom is the largest and consists of three spacious closets. The other two bedrooms are in the back of the house and are equal in size. There is also a large hall closet for extra storage. This house also features a private backyard and a driveway.
Available to move in 8/1
Sorry No Pets Permitted and No Smoking in the property.
Please contact New Age Realty at (215)-387-1002 to schedule an appointment or for more information.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2178911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4627 Regent Street have any available units?
4627 Regent Street has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4627 Regent Street have?
Some of 4627 Regent Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4627 Regent Street currently offering any rent specials?
4627 Regent Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4627 Regent Street pet-friendly?
No, 4627 Regent Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 4627 Regent Street offer parking?
Yes, 4627 Regent Street does offer parking.
Does 4627 Regent Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4627 Regent Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4627 Regent Street have a pool?
No, 4627 Regent Street does not have a pool.
Does 4627 Regent Street have accessible units?
No, 4627 Regent Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4627 Regent Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4627 Regent Street does not have units with dishwashers.
