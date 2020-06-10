Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

4627 Regent Street Available 08/01/20 Nice three bedroom house in U. City with PARKING! - This is a three bedroom, one and a half bathroom house located in a cul-de-sac near beautiful Clark Park and the University of Sciences. The first level consists of a living room, dining room, bathroom and kitchen. There are hardwood floors throughout the first floor, with tiles in the kitchen. In the basement, there’s a finished room that’s great to use as a bedroom or den, as well as the washer/dryer and storage space. On the second floor, there are three bedrooms with hardwood floors and the full bathroom. The front bedroom is the largest and consists of three spacious closets. The other two bedrooms are in the back of the house and are equal in size. There is also a large hall closet for extra storage. This house also features a private backyard and a driveway.

Available to move in 8/1

Sorry No Pets Permitted and No Smoking in the property.

Please contact New Age Realty at (215)-387-1002 to schedule an appointment or for more information.



