447 N 12TH STREET
447 N 12TH STREET

447 North 12th Street · (856) 685-2038
Location

447 North 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Callowhill

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1779 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Location! This large 2-floors apartment has 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths each with their own full private bathroom and balcony. The main apartment has a very large open kitchen and family room and guest bath and plenty of space throughout. This kitchen has all stainless appliances and granite top with the cooking exhaust vented exterior. The entire apartment has hardwoods floor, tiles bath, kitchen & Central air with laundry inside the units. Conveniently, located walking distance to all the center city dining, shopping Reading Terminal, Chinatown, Pennsylvania Convention Center, Independence Mall, and all the city attractions has to offers. This unit does have an option for one car parking in the back for a small fee. Showing after 5 pm weekdays and weekends only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 447 N 12TH STREET have any available units?
447 N 12TH STREET has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 447 N 12TH STREET have?
Some of 447 N 12TH STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 447 N 12TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
447 N 12TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 447 N 12TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 447 N 12TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 447 N 12TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 447 N 12TH STREET offers parking.
Does 447 N 12TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 447 N 12TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 447 N 12TH STREET have a pool?
No, 447 N 12TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 447 N 12TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 447 N 12TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 447 N 12TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 447 N 12TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
