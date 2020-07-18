447 N 12TH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Location! This large 2-floors apartment has 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths each with their own full private bathroom and balcony. The main apartment has a very large open kitchen and family room and guest bath and plenty of space throughout. This kitchen has all stainless appliances and granite top with the cooking exhaust vented exterior. The entire apartment has hardwoods floor, tiles bath, kitchen & Central air with laundry inside the units. Conveniently, located walking distance to all the center city dining, shopping Reading Terminal, Chinatown, Pennsylvania Convention Center, Independence Mall, and all the city attractions has to offers. This unit does have an option for one car parking in the back for a small fee. Showing after 5 pm weekdays and weekends only.