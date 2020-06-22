Amenities

Available 8/1/2020. No pets please. 4455 Silverwood Street is located just a few blocks from Main Street and the Train Station in Manayunk. This 9 year old townhouse features 3 1/2 bathrooms, a 1 car garage, gas fireplace, hardwood floors throughout and upper floor laundry. Each bedroom is on its own separate level. The dining room, with a balcony, could be used as another family room. The Master suite features a walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan and tons of natural light. Two additional bedrooms with balconies are on their own separate levels also have access to their own full bathrooms. Gourmet kitchen with granite tops and stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors. There is also a finished lower level with a 1/2 bathroom. Centrally location for commute to Center City or Suburbs.