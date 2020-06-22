All apartments in Philadelphia
4455 SILVERWOOD STREET
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:47 AM

4455 SILVERWOOD STREET

4455 Silverwood Street · (215) 646-2900
Location

4455 Silverwood Street, Philadelphia, PA 19128
Manayunk

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 8/1/2020. No pets please. 4455 Silverwood Street is located just a few blocks from Main Street and the Train Station in Manayunk. This 9 year old townhouse features 3 1/2 bathrooms, a 1 car garage, gas fireplace, hardwood floors throughout and upper floor laundry. Each bedroom is on its own separate level. The dining room, with a balcony, could be used as another family room. The Master suite features a walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan and tons of natural light. Two additional bedrooms with balconies are on their own separate levels also have access to their own full bathrooms. Gourmet kitchen with granite tops and stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors. There is also a finished lower level with a 1/2 bathroom. Centrally location for commute to Center City or Suburbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4455 SILVERWOOD STREET have any available units?
4455 SILVERWOOD STREET has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4455 SILVERWOOD STREET have?
Some of 4455 SILVERWOOD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4455 SILVERWOOD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4455 SILVERWOOD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4455 SILVERWOOD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4455 SILVERWOOD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 4455 SILVERWOOD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4455 SILVERWOOD STREET does offer parking.
Does 4455 SILVERWOOD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4455 SILVERWOOD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4455 SILVERWOOD STREET have a pool?
No, 4455 SILVERWOOD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4455 SILVERWOOD STREET have accessible units?
No, 4455 SILVERWOOD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4455 SILVERWOOD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4455 SILVERWOOD STREET has units with dishwashers.
