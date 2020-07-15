All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:32 AM

4417 DEXTER STREET

4417 Dexter Street · (267) 435-8015
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4417 Dexter Street, Philadelphia, PA 19128
Manayunk

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,775

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Check out the video tour: https://youtu.be/ZsHWk41_dLM Located on a treelined street, complete with a park, this twin home is a gem. The residence is on the 1st and 2nd floors. Enter through the common area and you will find a spacious and open layout, with large living area and dining room, both with new wood floors. The kitchen has been completely redone and features brand new, stainless steel appliances, custom tile work and granite counters. There is a large space for a kitchen table as well as tons of natural light. The mudroom off of the back of the house features a brand new full bath with tub as well as access to the large, fenced in back yard, and new deck. Upstairs, there are 3 nice sized bedrooms, all with new windows, ceiling fans and brand new carpets. There is also another full bath upstairs, with a large stand in shower. The home features a full basement with laundry, as well as a finished space that is great for a studio or den. Central air, dishwasher, garbage disposal, this home has it all. 2 blocks from Main St. Manayunk, a close walk to the train into Center City, and close to all major highways and routes. Virtual showings only. Contact listing agent for details and applications. Available Sept 1-15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4417 DEXTER STREET have any available units?
4417 DEXTER STREET has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4417 DEXTER STREET have?
Some of 4417 DEXTER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4417 DEXTER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4417 DEXTER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4417 DEXTER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4417 DEXTER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 4417 DEXTER STREET offer parking?
No, 4417 DEXTER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 4417 DEXTER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4417 DEXTER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4417 DEXTER STREET have a pool?
No, 4417 DEXTER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4417 DEXTER STREET have accessible units?
No, 4417 DEXTER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4417 DEXTER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4417 DEXTER STREET has units with dishwashers.
