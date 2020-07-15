4417 DEXTER STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Check out the video tour: https://youtu.be/ZsHWk41_dLM Located on a treelined street, complete with a park, this twin home is a gem. The residence is on the 1st and 2nd floors. Enter through the common area and you will find a spacious and open layout, with large living area and dining room, both with new wood floors. The kitchen has been completely redone and features brand new, stainless steel appliances, custom tile work and granite counters. There is a large space for a kitchen table as well as tons of natural light. The mudroom off of the back of the house features a brand new full bath with tub as well as access to the large, fenced in back yard, and new deck. Upstairs, there are 3 nice sized bedrooms, all with new windows, ceiling fans and brand new carpets. There is also another full bath upstairs, with a large stand in shower. The home features a full basement with laundry, as well as a finished space that is great for a studio or den. Central air, dishwasher, garbage disposal, this home has it all. 2 blocks from Main St. Manayunk, a close walk to the train into Center City, and close to all major highways and routes. Virtual showings only. Contact listing agent for details and applications. Available Sept 1-15.