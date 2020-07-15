4322 MAIN STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Check out the video tour: https://youtu.be/sviQTwHkZ9w Looking to live on Main St in Manayunk? Look no further. This 1br apt with den, has it all! Enter through your private entrance on Main St, apt is located on the 2nd and 3rd floors of this building. Upon entering, you will find the large living room on your left, with gleaming hardwood floors and tons of natural light. To the right, you will find the spacious bedroom with attached full bath. Bathroom has full sized tub and gorgeous views of the river. On the upper floor, you will find the large fully loaded kitchen, with granite counters, gas range, dishwasher, microwave and full sized fridge. There are beautiful views of the river and lots of space for your kitchen table and chairs. There is a full pantry for added storage. Also on the upper floor, you will find a large den with walk in closet and laundry room. Tons of space to do with as you please! Central air conditioning! Included in the rental price: Gas, Heat, Water and 1 car parking.