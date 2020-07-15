All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 4322 MAIN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
4322 MAIN STREET
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

4322 MAIN STREET

4322 Main Street · (267) 435-8015
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Manayunk
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4322 Main Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127
Manayunk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,625

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 2468 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Check out the video tour: https://youtu.be/sviQTwHkZ9w Looking to live on Main St in Manayunk? Look no further. This 1br apt with den, has it all! Enter through your private entrance on Main St, apt is located on the 2nd and 3rd floors of this building. Upon entering, you will find the large living room on your left, with gleaming hardwood floors and tons of natural light. To the right, you will find the spacious bedroom with attached full bath. Bathroom has full sized tub and gorgeous views of the river. On the upper floor, you will find the large fully loaded kitchen, with granite counters, gas range, dishwasher, microwave and full sized fridge. There are beautiful views of the river and lots of space for your kitchen table and chairs. There is a full pantry for added storage. Also on the upper floor, you will find a large den with walk in closet and laundry room. Tons of space to do with as you please! Central air conditioning! Included in the rental price: Gas, Heat, Water and 1 car parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4322 MAIN STREET have any available units?
4322 MAIN STREET has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4322 MAIN STREET have?
Some of 4322 MAIN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4322 MAIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4322 MAIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4322 MAIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4322 MAIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 4322 MAIN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4322 MAIN STREET offers parking.
Does 4322 MAIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4322 MAIN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4322 MAIN STREET have a pool?
No, 4322 MAIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4322 MAIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 4322 MAIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4322 MAIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4322 MAIN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4322 MAIN STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lofts at Logan View
1666 Callowhill St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
The Avenue at East Falls
5450 Wissahickon Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19144
The Metropolitan Wynnefield
5000 Woodbine Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19131
Metro Club
201 N 8th St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
3737 Chestnut
3737 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
Cloverly Park Luxury Apartments
437 West School House Lane
Philadelphia, PA 19144
Regency House
6301 N 10th St
Philadelphia, PA 19141
The Drake
1512 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19102

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity