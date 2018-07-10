4251 RIDGE AVENUE

Amenities

4 bed 2 full bath bi-level apartment available now. Located in the heart of the Ridge Ave corridor in the desirable East Falls neighborhood. Very close to the train station and major highway entrances as well as City Ave, Drexel College of Medicine, and Jefferson University. The apartment is very spacious with 4 large bedrooms and hardwood flooring throughout. The kitchen is fully loaded with gas range, dishwasher and stacked washer/dryer. Landlord pays water/sewer. The list price is based on 4 people. The cost for 3 people is $1,800; $1400 for 2 people. Contact listing agent for more details and applications.