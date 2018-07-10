All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated April 20 2020 at 5:38 AM

4251 RIDGE AVENUE

4251 Ridge Avenue · (551) 404-5204
Location

4251 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19129
East Falls

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 3177 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
4 bed 2 full bath bi-level apartment available now. Located in the heart of the Ridge Ave corridor in the desirable East Falls neighborhood. Very close to the train station and major highway entrances as well as City Ave, Drexel College of Medicine, and Jefferson University. The apartment is very spacious with 4 large bedrooms and hardwood flooring throughout. The kitchen is fully loaded with gas range, dishwasher and stacked washer/dryer. Landlord pays water/sewer. The list price is based on 4 people. The cost for 3 people is $1,800; $1400 for 2 people. Contact listing agent for more details and applications.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4251 RIDGE AVENUE have any available units?
4251 RIDGE AVENUE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4251 RIDGE AVENUE have?
Some of 4251 RIDGE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4251 RIDGE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4251 RIDGE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4251 RIDGE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4251 RIDGE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 4251 RIDGE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 4251 RIDGE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 4251 RIDGE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4251 RIDGE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4251 RIDGE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4251 RIDGE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4251 RIDGE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4251 RIDGE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4251 RIDGE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4251 RIDGE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
