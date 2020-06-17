All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 4245 LYMAN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
4245 LYMAN DRIVE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

4245 LYMAN DRIVE

4245 Lyman Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4245 Lyman Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19114
Torresdale

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully renovated 2nd floor apartment. 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath with tub. This is a duplex. Actual square feet is 900. Hard wood floors, stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets, peninsula island with seating for 3. Neutral paints, plenty of natural light and windows. Brand new heater and central air conditioning. 2 nicely sized bedrooms with newer carpeting. Nice level yard. Garages were converted to a full finished basement. 1st and 2nd months rent, credit check and security deposit required to move in. No pets. No smokers. Listing agent will prepare lease. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4245 LYMAN DRIVE have any available units?
4245 LYMAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4245 LYMAN DRIVE have?
Some of 4245 LYMAN DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4245 LYMAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4245 LYMAN DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4245 LYMAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4245 LYMAN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 4245 LYMAN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4245 LYMAN DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 4245 LYMAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4245 LYMAN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4245 LYMAN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4245 LYMAN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4245 LYMAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4245 LYMAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4245 LYMAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4245 LYMAN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Franklin Residences
834 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Forest Station
450 Byberry Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19116
Rock Hill
205 Rock St
Philadelphia, PA 19128
The Ridge
7949 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Avenir
1515 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
The Atlantic
1401 Spruce Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Workforce Homes East of Broad
4000 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
Edgewood Apartments
1508 West Allegheny Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19132

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University