4245 LYMAN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fully renovated 2nd floor apartment. 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath with tub. This is a duplex. Actual square feet is 900. Hard wood floors, stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets, peninsula island with seating for 3. Neutral paints, plenty of natural light and windows. Brand new heater and central air conditioning. 2 nicely sized bedrooms with newer carpeting. Nice level yard. Garages were converted to a full finished basement. 1st and 2nd months rent, credit check and security deposit required to move in. No pets. No smokers. Listing agent will prepare lease. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.