Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

421 N. 32nd Street

421 North 32nd Street · (215) 387-1002 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

421 North 32nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Mantua

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 421 N. 32nd Street - Unit B · Avail. Sep 1

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
421 N. 32nd Street - Unit B Available 09/01/20 Nice four bedroom apartment at 421 N. 32nd Street! - This is a recently rehabbed 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom bi-level apartment available in Powelton Village! There are wall to wall carpets in the bedrooms and tile floor in the living room, kitchen and bathrooms. This property has central a/c, laundry and a shared front porch!
Available to move in 9/1
Close to Drexel University. Just a block from Drexel Park and the Spring Garden Street Bridge which connects to the Philadelphia Museum of Art!
Tenants pay all utilities.
Sorry no pets.
For more information, contact New Age Realty Group's leasing office at 215-387-1002.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2417130)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 N. 32nd Street have any available units?
421 N. 32nd Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 421 N. 32nd Street have?
Some of 421 N. 32nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 N. 32nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
421 N. 32nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 N. 32nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 421 N. 32nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 421 N. 32nd Street offer parking?
No, 421 N. 32nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 421 N. 32nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 421 N. 32nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 N. 32nd Street have a pool?
No, 421 N. 32nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 421 N. 32nd Street have accessible units?
No, 421 N. 32nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 421 N. 32nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 N. 32nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
