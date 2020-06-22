Amenities

421 N. 32nd Street - Unit B Available 09/01/20 Nice four bedroom apartment at 421 N. 32nd Street! - This is a recently rehabbed 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom bi-level apartment available in Powelton Village! There are wall to wall carpets in the bedrooms and tile floor in the living room, kitchen and bathrooms. This property has central a/c, laundry and a shared front porch!

Available to move in 9/1

Close to Drexel University. Just a block from Drexel Park and the Spring Garden Street Bridge which connects to the Philadelphia Museum of Art!

Tenants pay all utilities.

Sorry no pets.

For more information, contact New Age Realty Group's leasing office at 215-387-1002.



