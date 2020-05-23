4176 Poplar St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

GORGEOUS REHABBED, SPACIOUS AND FUNCTIONAL OFFICE SPACE half a mile near the ZOO.

Safe, quiet area half a mile from the ZOO, Fairmont Park, and Mann Music Center (up and coming area!)



6 Offices, Full Kitchen, Dining Room, Conference Space/ Hang-Out space, front porch, private back yard, 3 floors, 2 Full Baths.



1st Floor - Conference space, full kitchen, waiting room / hangout space, front porch and private back yard. (Washer dryer optional) Fridge, stove, microwave.



2nd floor - 3 huge offices and 1 full bath.



3rd floor - 3 huge offices and 1 full bath.



You can easily put 2-3 people in each of the offices.



Please call Jay for more details - 215-690-1372 OR email RENTALS613@GMAIL.COM