Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

4176 Poplar St.

4176 Poplar Street · (215) 690-1372
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4176 Poplar Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
East Parkside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 2 Bath · 2267 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
GORGEOUS REHABBED, SPACIOUS AND FUNCTIONAL OFFICE SPACE half a mile near the ZOO.
Safe, quiet area half a mile from the ZOO, Fairmont Park, and Mann Music Center (up and coming area!)

6 Offices, Full Kitchen, Dining Room, Conference Space/ Hang-Out space, front porch, private back yard, 3 floors, 2 Full Baths.

1st Floor - Conference space, full kitchen, waiting room / hangout space, front porch and private back yard. (Washer dryer optional) Fridge, stove, microwave.

2nd floor - 3 huge offices and 1 full bath.

3rd floor - 3 huge offices and 1 full bath.

You can easily put 2-3 people in each of the offices.

Please call Jay for more details - 215-690-1372 OR email RENTALS613@GMAIL.COM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4176 Poplar St. have any available units?
4176 Poplar St. has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4176 Poplar St. have?
Some of 4176 Poplar St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4176 Poplar St. currently offering any rent specials?
4176 Poplar St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4176 Poplar St. pet-friendly?
No, 4176 Poplar St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 4176 Poplar St. offer parking?
No, 4176 Poplar St. does not offer parking.
Does 4176 Poplar St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4176 Poplar St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4176 Poplar St. have a pool?
No, 4176 Poplar St. does not have a pool.
Does 4176 Poplar St. have accessible units?
No, 4176 Poplar St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4176 Poplar St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4176 Poplar St. does not have units with dishwashers.
