4176 Poplar St.

Amenities
GORGEOUS REHABBED, SPACIOUS AND FUNCTIONAL OFFICE SPACE half a mile near the ZOO.
Safe, quiet area half a mile from the ZOO, Fairmont Park, and Mann Music Center (up and coming area!)
6 Offices, Full Kitchen, Dining Room, Conference Space/ Hang-Out space, front porch, private back yard, 3 floors, 2 Full Baths.
1st Floor - Conference space, full kitchen, waiting room / hangout space, front porch and private back yard. (Washer dryer optional) Fridge, stove, microwave.
2nd floor - 3 huge offices and 1 full bath.
3rd floor - 3 huge offices and 1 full bath.
You can easily put 2-3 people in each of the offices.
Please call Jay for more details - 215-690-1372 OR email RENTALS613@GMAIL.COM