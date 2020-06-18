416 S 15th St 3R

Amenities

Newly Renovated 2br/1ba in Rittenhouse Square - Property Id: 256035



VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE! This third floor 2-bedroom apartment offers tons of space! The bedrooms are on opposite sides of the unit so they do not share a wall. The spacious living room features built in shelving and a decorative fireplace. Coin operated laundry is available in the basement.



We are pet friendly! No breed or weight restrictions - just a one-time fee of $250/pet. Water is included in the rent.



LOCATION: Rittenhouse Square Neighborhood. Only a few blocks from Graduate Hospital Neighborhood. Easy access to Rittenhouse Square Park, the Schuylkill River Park, public transportation, the walking and bike trails on Kelly Drive, and the city's best restaurants, shopping, and nightlife. Easy walk to grocery stores, Thomas Jefferson Hospital, Avenue of the Arts, and Washington Square.



Lease Details: $40 application fee. Security deposit is 1 month's rent and is due with the application. First and last month's rent due upon move in.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256035

