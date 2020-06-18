All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 416 S 15th St 3R.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
416 S 15th St 3R
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

416 S 15th St 3R

416 S 15th St · (215) 501-9459
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Rittenhouse Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

416 S 15th St, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Rittenhouse Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3R · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated 2br/1ba in Rittenhouse Square - Property Id: 256035

VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE! This third floor 2-bedroom apartment offers tons of space! The bedrooms are on opposite sides of the unit so they do not share a wall. The spacious living room features built in shelving and a decorative fireplace. Coin operated laundry is available in the basement.

We are pet friendly! No breed or weight restrictions - just a one-time fee of $250/pet. Water is included in the rent.

LOCATION: Rittenhouse Square Neighborhood. Only a few blocks from Graduate Hospital Neighborhood. Easy access to Rittenhouse Square Park, the Schuylkill River Park, public transportation, the walking and bike trails on Kelly Drive, and the city's best restaurants, shopping, and nightlife. Easy walk to grocery stores, Thomas Jefferson Hospital, Avenue of the Arts, and Washington Square.

Lease Details: $40 application fee. Security deposit is 1 month's rent and is due with the application. First and last month's rent due upon move in.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256035
Property Id 256035

(RLNE5684637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 S 15th St 3R have any available units?
416 S 15th St 3R has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 416 S 15th St 3R have?
Some of 416 S 15th St 3R's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 S 15th St 3R currently offering any rent specials?
416 S 15th St 3R isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 S 15th St 3R pet-friendly?
Yes, 416 S 15th St 3R is pet friendly.
Does 416 S 15th St 3R offer parking?
No, 416 S 15th St 3R does not offer parking.
Does 416 S 15th St 3R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 S 15th St 3R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 S 15th St 3R have a pool?
No, 416 S 15th St 3R does not have a pool.
Does 416 S 15th St 3R have accessible units?
No, 416 S 15th St 3R does not have accessible units.
Does 416 S 15th St 3R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 416 S 15th St 3R has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 416 S 15th St 3R?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rittenhouse Hill
633 W Rittenhouse St
Philadelphia, PA 19144
Park Chase Apartments
8118 Verree Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19111
One Water Street
250 N Columbus Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Fernrock Apartments
6041 N 10th St
Philadelphia, PA 19141
Midtown Apartments
1218 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Embassy Apartments
2100 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
One Franklin Town
1 Franklin Town Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19103
girard court
2101 North College Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19121

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity