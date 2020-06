Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

Available 07/01/20 Spectacular new construction town home in Manayunk. Every bedroom has it's on en-suite full bathroom. Huge gourmet kitchen with extended granite island, stainless steel appliances, and pantry. Steps to Main St. and short walk to train. Large roof deck with great views. And parking!! with it's own 2-car garage. Graduate students/working professionals please apply. Text or email Mark Alter 718-541-5289/markalter1968@gmail.com. Video tour of identical unit next door - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-WbTlskdI1E



(RLNE2311050)