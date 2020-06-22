4091 PECHIN STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE 8/1 - Renovated home just a short walk to Main St. This home features a brand new kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, hardwood floors, and plenty of counter space. The dining room and living room also feature hardwood floors. Upstairs there are three decent sized bedrooms, each with closet space. The bathroom was renovated a few years back and has a shower with tub. There is plenty of storage space in the basement along with a washer and dryer. Some pets ok.