4091 PECHIN STREET
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:19 AM

4091 PECHIN STREET

4091 Pechin Street · (551) 404-5204
Location

4091 Pechin Street, Philadelphia, PA 19128
Roxborough

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1298 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE 8/1 - Renovated home just a short walk to Main St. This home features a brand new kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, hardwood floors, and plenty of counter space. The dining room and living room also feature hardwood floors. Upstairs there are three decent sized bedrooms, each with closet space. The bathroom was renovated a few years back and has a shower with tub. There is plenty of storage space in the basement along with a washer and dryer. Some pets ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4091 PECHIN STREET have any available units?
4091 PECHIN STREET has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4091 PECHIN STREET have?
Some of 4091 PECHIN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4091 PECHIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4091 PECHIN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4091 PECHIN STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 4091 PECHIN STREET is pet friendly.
Does 4091 PECHIN STREET offer parking?
No, 4091 PECHIN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 4091 PECHIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4091 PECHIN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4091 PECHIN STREET have a pool?
No, 4091 PECHIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4091 PECHIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 4091 PECHIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4091 PECHIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 4091 PECHIN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
