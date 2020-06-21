4052 Baring St Unit 2

Amenities

Beautiful light filled corner bd/2ba apartment on second and third floor of well maintained building. Walking distance to Drexel University and University of Pennsylvania. Available with furnishings if desired for negotiable fee (Full size bed set. - Desk, chair, night stand, lamp, 40'' TV per room and sofa, dining table and chairs in living room).



Available September 1

Tenant covers gas, water, electric



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5836010)