All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 4052 Baring St Unit 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
4052 Baring St Unit 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

4052 Baring St Unit 2

4052 Baring Street · (833) 993-1949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4052 Baring Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
West Powelton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful light filled corner bd/2ba apartment on second and third floor of well maintained building. Walking distance to Drexel University and University of Pennsylvania. Available with furnishings if desired for negotiable fee (Full size bed set. - Desk, chair, night stand, lamp, 40'' TV per room and sofa, dining table and chairs in living room).

Property Highlights
- Hardwood floors
- Granite counter tops
- Stainless steel appliances
- Washer/Dryer in unit

Available September 1
Tenant covers gas, water, electric

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5836010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4052 Baring St Unit 2 have any available units?
4052 Baring St Unit 2 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4052 Baring St Unit 2 have?
Some of 4052 Baring St Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4052 Baring St Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4052 Baring St Unit 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4052 Baring St Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 4052 Baring St Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 4052 Baring St Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 4052 Baring St Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 4052 Baring St Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4052 Baring St Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4052 Baring St Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 4052 Baring St Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4052 Baring St Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 4052 Baring St Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4052 Baring St Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4052 Baring St Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4052 Baring St Unit 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cherry Street Condominiums
125 N 4th St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Adelphia House
1229 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Lincoln Green
4000 Presidential Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19131
Crane Chinatown
1001 Vine Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Hampton Gardens Apartments
13451 Philmont Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19116
409 South 11th Street
409 S 11th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
The Left Bank
3131 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
The Gateway Towers at Packer Park
3900 Gateway Dr
Philadelphia, PA 19145

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity