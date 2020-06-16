All apartments in Philadelphia
402 South 9th Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 4:42 PM

402 South 9th Street

402 S 9th St · (215) 703-2889
Location

402 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Washington Square West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1R · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Beautiful one bedroom with a private entrance and private yard available in June! Apartment has a new kitchen with microwave & dishwasher. There are beautiful hardwood floors throughout, a great large window in living room allowing for tons of natural light and an A/C unit provided!

Laundry in the building!

Building is located on 9th street between Pine and Lombard Street. Just One block from Pennsylvania Hospital! Close to Washington Square Park, and South Street Shopping District! Ave of the Arts, and Jefferson Hospital!

Smoking: No

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $1,395.00
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 South 9th Street have any available units?
402 South 9th Street has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 402 South 9th Street have?
Some of 402 South 9th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 South 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
402 South 9th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 South 9th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 402 South 9th Street is pet friendly.
Does 402 South 9th Street offer parking?
No, 402 South 9th Street does not offer parking.
Does 402 South 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 South 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 South 9th Street have a pool?
No, 402 South 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 402 South 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 402 South 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 402 South 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 402 South 9th Street has units with dishwashers.
