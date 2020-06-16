402 South 9th Street

Amenities

Beautiful one bedroom with a private entrance and private yard available in June! Apartment has a new kitchen with microwave & dishwasher. There are beautiful hardwood floors throughout, a great large window in living room allowing for tons of natural light and an A/C unit provided!



Laundry in the building!



Building is located on 9th street between Pine and Lombard Street. Just One block from Pennsylvania Hospital! Close to Washington Square Park, and South Street Shopping District! Ave of the Arts, and Jefferson Hospital!



Smoking: No



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $1,395.00

Contact us to schedule a showing.