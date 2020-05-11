All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 23 2020 at 8:56 PM

400 WOLF STREET

400 Wolf Street · (610) 574-7224
Location

400 Wolf Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Whitman

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1850 sqft

Amenities

Here is one of the RARE opportunity to buy Stunning constructed side by side new construction duplex ( 2 family ) multi family will bring energy to the market . This multi family consists almost two amazing single family home which has separate entrance, utilities. Each home is 1850 sqft and features 3 beds, 3 baths full finish basement and 360-degree rooftop deck. Open the door to find a contemporary open floor plan with endless natural light, complemented by beautiful contrasting hardwood floors and recessed lighting. The modern kitchen has Stainless Appliances, soft close Shaker-style cabinetry, and solid stone counters. Follow the stairwell to the 2nd floor which has 2 spacious bedrooms and a full bath. The 3rd-floor master suite is a peaceful haven for the owners with a full bath featuring beautiful double sink vanity and large standing shower. The roof deck has picturesque views and is perfect for entertaining friends and family. To round out this gorgeous home is a finished basement and a full bath! The area is one of the desirable area for rental by being close the shopping centers, transportation as well well high ways.The product is top of the line, the neighborhood is great, the predicted income is sufficient for returning your investment quick. Please call the agent for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 WOLF STREET have any available units?
400 WOLF STREET has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 WOLF STREET have?
Some of 400 WOLF STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 WOLF STREET currently offering any rent specials?
400 WOLF STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 WOLF STREET pet-friendly?
No, 400 WOLF STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 400 WOLF STREET offer parking?
No, 400 WOLF STREET does not offer parking.
Does 400 WOLF STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 WOLF STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 WOLF STREET have a pool?
No, 400 WOLF STREET does not have a pool.
Does 400 WOLF STREET have accessible units?
No, 400 WOLF STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 400 WOLF STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 WOLF STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
