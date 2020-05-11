400 WOLF STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors new construction stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

Here is one of the RARE opportunity to buy Stunning constructed side by side new construction duplex ( 2 family ) multi family will bring energy to the market . This multi family consists almost two amazing single family home which has separate entrance, utilities. Each home is 1850 sqft and features 3 beds, 3 baths full finish basement and 360-degree rooftop deck. Open the door to find a contemporary open floor plan with endless natural light, complemented by beautiful contrasting hardwood floors and recessed lighting. The modern kitchen has Stainless Appliances, soft close Shaker-style cabinetry, and solid stone counters. Follow the stairwell to the 2nd floor which has 2 spacious bedrooms and a full bath. The 3rd-floor master suite is a peaceful haven for the owners with a full bath featuring beautiful double sink vanity and large standing shower. The roof deck has picturesque views and is perfect for entertaining friends and family. To round out this gorgeous home is a finished basement and a full bath! The area is one of the desirable area for rental by being close the shopping centers, transportation as well well high ways.The product is top of the line, the neighborhood is great, the predicted income is sufficient for returning your investment quick. Please call the agent for more information.