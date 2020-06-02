3852 TERRACE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom end of row corner property sits on a double lot with huge side and backyards including a private patio and porch. The kitchen is upgraded with granite counters, custom tile floors and lighting, double oven, and 42-inch cherry cabinets. Also on the first floor is a spacious laundry room with new washer and dryer, a full bath, sun-room, full dining room, parlor room, and living room, all with original hardwood flooring. Dual staircases are leading to the second floor where all the bedrooms have tons of closet space. All bedrooms are large and get good natural light. This is a premier location on a quiet street but just a two-block walk to Main Street and the Train. Available July 1st