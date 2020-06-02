All apartments in Philadelphia
3852 TERRACE STREET
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:48 AM

3852 TERRACE STREET

3852 Terrace Street · (267) 435-8015
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3852 Terrace Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127
Wissahickon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2752 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom end of row corner property sits on a double lot with huge side and backyards including a private patio and porch. The kitchen is upgraded with granite counters, custom tile floors and lighting, double oven, and 42-inch cherry cabinets. Also on the first floor is a spacious laundry room with new washer and dryer, a full bath, sun-room, full dining room, parlor room, and living room, all with original hardwood flooring. Dual staircases are leading to the second floor where all the bedrooms have tons of closet space. All bedrooms are large and get good natural light. This is a premier location on a quiet street but just a two-block walk to Main Street and the Train. Available July 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3852 TERRACE STREET have any available units?
3852 TERRACE STREET has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 3852 TERRACE STREET have?
Some of 3852 TERRACE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3852 TERRACE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3852 TERRACE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3852 TERRACE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3852 TERRACE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 3852 TERRACE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3852 TERRACE STREET does offer parking.
Does 3852 TERRACE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3852 TERRACE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3852 TERRACE STREET have a pool?
No, 3852 TERRACE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3852 TERRACE STREET have accessible units?
No, 3852 TERRACE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3852 TERRACE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3852 TERRACE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
