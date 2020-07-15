All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:56 AM

3750 MAIN STREET

3750 Main Street · (215) 722-7170
Location

3750 Main Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127
Wissahickon

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 502 · Avail. now

$1,725

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
Here is nice size 2 bedroom 2 bath condo,with hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen/granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances ,wooden cabinets,ceramic tiles and marble in bathrooms. Unit have walking in closets, balcony with nice skyline views. There is door-person in front entrance/foyer, every floor has gym area,and there is assigned parking space. It is great place rent and live, in MANAYUNK MAIN STREET, walking distance to bars/restaurants/stores on very popular Main street. Building is conveniently located to Down Town Phily, Main Line and Suburbs. Easy to commute,walking distance to train/bus and it is close to Rt76 and Rt1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3750 MAIN STREET have any available units?
3750 MAIN STREET has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 3750 MAIN STREET have?
Some of 3750 MAIN STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3750 MAIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3750 MAIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3750 MAIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3750 MAIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 3750 MAIN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3750 MAIN STREET offers parking.
Does 3750 MAIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3750 MAIN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3750 MAIN STREET have a pool?
No, 3750 MAIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3750 MAIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 3750 MAIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3750 MAIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3750 MAIN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
