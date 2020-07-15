3750 MAIN STREET

Amenities

Here is nice size 2 bedroom 2 bath condo,with hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen/granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances ,wooden cabinets,ceramic tiles and marble in bathrooms. Unit have walking in closets, balcony with nice skyline views. There is door-person in front entrance/foyer, every floor has gym area,and there is assigned parking space. It is great place rent and live, in MANAYUNK MAIN STREET, walking distance to bars/restaurants/stores on very popular Main street. Building is conveniently located to Down Town Phily, Main Line and Suburbs. Easy to commute,walking distance to train/bus and it is close to Rt76 and Rt1.