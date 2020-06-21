Amenities

Welcome home to 3614 Decatur Street! This well-maintained twin home is located on a lovely street. On the first floor: Living room, dining room and a full kitchen. On the 2nd floor: master bedroom with sitting room and dressing room, a second nicely-sized bedroom and a full bath. On the third level: A very spacious third bedroom with skylights! In the walk-out basement: you have a family room, 2nd full bath and plenty of storage. The backyard has a deck that is perfect for days outside. Nicely maintained home. Property Manager. Gas heat. A few minute-walk to train station or bus stop. Ready for the beginning of July. Make your appointment today! To move in: 1st month, last month and 1 month security. Application fee: $45 per person 18 years and over.