Philadelphia, PA
3614 DECATUR STREET
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

3614 DECATUR STREET

3614 Decatur Street · No Longer Available
Location

3614 Decatur Street, Philadelphia, PA 19136
Holmesburg

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Welcome home to 3614 Decatur Street! This well-maintained twin home is located on a lovely street. On the first floor: Living room, dining room and a full kitchen. On the 2nd floor: master bedroom with sitting room and dressing room, a second nicely-sized bedroom and a full bath. On the third level: A very spacious third bedroom with skylights! In the walk-out basement: you have a family room, 2nd full bath and plenty of storage. The backyard has a deck that is perfect for days outside. Nicely maintained home. Property Manager. Gas heat. A few minute-walk to train station or bus stop. Ready for the beginning of July. Make your appointment today! To move in: 1st month, last month and 1 month security. Application fee: $45 per person 18 years and over.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3614 DECATUR STREET have any available units?
3614 DECATUR STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 3614 DECATUR STREET have?
Some of 3614 DECATUR STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3614 DECATUR STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3614 DECATUR STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3614 DECATUR STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3614 DECATUR STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 3614 DECATUR STREET offer parking?
No, 3614 DECATUR STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3614 DECATUR STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3614 DECATUR STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3614 DECATUR STREET have a pool?
No, 3614 DECATUR STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3614 DECATUR STREET have accessible units?
No, 3614 DECATUR STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3614 DECATUR STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3614 DECATUR STREET has units with dishwashers.
