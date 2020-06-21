Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

INCREDDIBLE 3bd/1ba West Philadelphia - Available now, at 36 N. Hobart st, located in West Philadelphia, we have an incredible option for you to consider! This completely rehabbed home includes central air/heat a new kitchen, floors, windows, rear porch, recessed lights, etc. This house is a must see and will rent very quickly, don't miss this opportunity to live in a brand new home.



TCS MGT has 3D walkthroughs and/or videos of all of our listings, please email angela@tcsmgt.com if you can not locate it within the listing, thank you and be safe

** First, last, and security to move in**

Application for featured rentals can be found here: https://www.tcsmgt.com/featured-rentals/

All moving funds must be certified.

Certified check or money order can be delivered to 107 S. 2nd St. 3rd Floor. Philadelphia, PA. 19106

Office hours Monday-Friday, 9-5 **Drop box outside available for available for after hours**



(RLNE3952483)