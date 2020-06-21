All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 36 N. Hobart St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
36 N. Hobart St.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

36 N. Hobart St.

36 North Hobart Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

36 North Hobart Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139
Haddington

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
INCREDDIBLE 3bd/1ba West Philadelphia - Available now, at 36 N. Hobart st, located in West Philadelphia, we have an incredible option for you to consider! This completely rehabbed home includes central air/heat a new kitchen, floors, windows, rear porch, recessed lights, etc. This house is a must see and will rent very quickly, don't miss this opportunity to live in a brand new home.

TCS MGT has 3D walkthroughs and/or videos of all of our listings, please email angela@tcsmgt.com if you can not locate it within the listing, thank you and be safe
** First, last, and security to move in**
Application for featured rentals can be found here: https://www.tcsmgt.com/featured-rentals/
All moving funds must be certified.
Certified check or money order can be delivered to 107 S. 2nd St. 3rd Floor. Philadelphia, PA. 19106
Office hours Monday-Friday, 9-5 **Drop box outside available for available for after hours**

(RLNE3952483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 N. Hobart St. have any available units?
36 N. Hobart St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 36 N. Hobart St. have?
Some of 36 N. Hobart St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 N. Hobart St. currently offering any rent specials?
36 N. Hobart St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 N. Hobart St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 36 N. Hobart St. is pet friendly.
Does 36 N. Hobart St. offer parking?
No, 36 N. Hobart St. does not offer parking.
Does 36 N. Hobart St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 N. Hobart St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 N. Hobart St. have a pool?
No, 36 N. Hobart St. does not have a pool.
Does 36 N. Hobart St. have accessible units?
No, 36 N. Hobart St. does not have accessible units.
Does 36 N. Hobart St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 36 N. Hobart St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2100 Parkway
230 N 21st St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Rittenhouse Hill
633 W Rittenhouse St
Philadelphia, PA 19144
Eli Court
1418 Conlyn Street
Philadelphia, PA 19141
1720 Fairmount
1720 Fairmount Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19130
The Royal Athena
600 Righters Ferry Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19004
U City Flats
4612 Sansom St
Philadelphia, PA 19139
The Gateway Towers at Packer Park
3900 Gateway Dr
Philadelphia, PA 19145
Edgewater Apartments
2323 Race St
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University