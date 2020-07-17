All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3516 Wallace Street

3516 Wallace Street · (215) 387-1002 ext. 2
Location

3516 Wallace Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Mantua

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 3516 Wallace Street · Avail. Aug 1

$2,500

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

Property Amenities
3516 Wallace Street Available 08/01/20 Newly renovated home available at 35th & Wallace! - Brand New Renovation with modern kitchen and bathroom! This 5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home features Central Air Conditioning, Washing and Dryer, and Large Backyard for entertaining. The kitchen amenities include dishwasher and built-in microwave.
This house is close to Drexel University, Sabrina's Cafe, Philadelphia Museum of Art, Philadelphia Zoo and much more!
Available 8/1.
Tenants responsible for all utilities.
Please contact New Age Realty at 215-387-1002 (2 for leasing) to schedule an appointment or go to www.newagerealtygroup.com for more information.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4142833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3516 Wallace Street have any available units?
3516 Wallace Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 3516 Wallace Street have?
Some of 3516 Wallace Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3516 Wallace Street currently offering any rent specials?
3516 Wallace Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3516 Wallace Street pet-friendly?
No, 3516 Wallace Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 3516 Wallace Street offer parking?
No, 3516 Wallace Street does not offer parking.
Does 3516 Wallace Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3516 Wallace Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3516 Wallace Street have a pool?
No, 3516 Wallace Street does not have a pool.
Does 3516 Wallace Street have accessible units?
No, 3516 Wallace Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3516 Wallace Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3516 Wallace Street has units with dishwashers.
