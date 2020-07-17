Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

3516 Wallace Street Available 08/01/20 Newly renovated home available at 35th & Wallace! - Brand New Renovation with modern kitchen and bathroom! This 5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home features Central Air Conditioning, Washing and Dryer, and Large Backyard for entertaining. The kitchen amenities include dishwasher and built-in microwave.

This house is close to Drexel University, Sabrina's Cafe, Philadelphia Museum of Art, Philadelphia Zoo and much more!

Available 8/1.

Tenants responsible for all utilities.

Please contact New Age Realty at 215-387-1002 (2 for leasing) to schedule an appointment or go to www.newagerealtygroup.com for more information.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4142833)