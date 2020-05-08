All apartments in Philadelphia
3430 BRANDYWINE STREET

3430 Brandywine Street · No Longer Available
Location

3430 Brandywine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Mantua

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Modern 4 bedroom 3 bath townhouse in Powelton Village just steps from Drexel, UPenn and Presby Hospital and a short walk to Center City. This home features hardwood floors throughout, and a convenient intercom doorbell system. Open concept first floor hosts a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel GE high efficiency appliances and plenty of cabinet storage. Off the kitchen, you'll find a private rear patio. On the second floor, two large bedrooms filled with natural light share a hall bath. The third floor master suite features a walk in closet and luxurious double bowl vanity in the en-suite bathroom. The tiled basement boasts the fourth bedroom with ample closet space and full bathroom as well as convenient laundry. No pets allowed, tenants responsible for all utilities.Please note there is currently 1 tenant in the residence. The 2nd floor bedroom ($700), downstairs suite ($700) and master bedroom suite ($1000) are currently available for $2400 until September 1st, when the entire house becomes available for $3000.Only one lease will be signed for all tenants.Showings will be restricted to 1 hour windows on select weekends due to COVID.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3430 BRANDYWINE STREET have any available units?
3430 BRANDYWINE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 3430 BRANDYWINE STREET have?
Some of 3430 BRANDYWINE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3430 BRANDYWINE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3430 BRANDYWINE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3430 BRANDYWINE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3430 BRANDYWINE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 3430 BRANDYWINE STREET offer parking?
No, 3430 BRANDYWINE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3430 BRANDYWINE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3430 BRANDYWINE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3430 BRANDYWINE STREET have a pool?
No, 3430 BRANDYWINE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3430 BRANDYWINE STREET have accessible units?
No, 3430 BRANDYWINE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3430 BRANDYWINE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3430 BRANDYWINE STREET has units with dishwashers.
