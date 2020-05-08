3430 BRANDYWINE STREET

Amenities

Modern 4 bedroom 3 bath townhouse in Powelton Village just steps from Drexel, UPenn and Presby Hospital and a short walk to Center City. This home features hardwood floors throughout, and a convenient intercom doorbell system. Open concept first floor hosts a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel GE high efficiency appliances and plenty of cabinet storage. Off the kitchen, you'll find a private rear patio. On the second floor, two large bedrooms filled with natural light share a hall bath. The third floor master suite features a walk in closet and luxurious double bowl vanity in the en-suite bathroom. The tiled basement boasts the fourth bedroom with ample closet space and full bathroom as well as convenient laundry. No pets allowed, tenants responsible for all utilities.Please note there is currently 1 tenant in the residence. The 2nd floor bedroom ($700), downstairs suite ($700) and master bedroom suite ($1000) are currently available for $2400 until September 1st, when the entire house becomes available for $3000.Only one lease will be signed for all tenants.Showings will be restricted to 1 hour windows on select weekends due to COVID.