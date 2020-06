Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated ceiling fan microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Just remodeled ready to move right in! 3 bedroom 1 bath with wood floors and carpet. New kitchen with gas range and built in microwave. Fenced in patio out back. This is conveniently located to major roads, public transportation, shopping and parks.