Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
331 N 40 th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

331 N 40 th Street

331 N 40th St · (267) 338-8157
Location

331 N 40th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
West Powelton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1350 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Apartment - Property Id: 298213

Come experience these brilliant & upscale apartments in University City. This is a warm, modern apartment perfect for young professionals, graduate students, or a young family looking to Come see your new apartment today! Move In Aug. 1st This spacious unit has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom Hardwood floors, tall ceilings, granite counter tops, all wood kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances with dishwasher, stove, microwave, and full size refrigerator. This unit boasts a full size front loading washer and dryer and tons of natural light. Units has hardwood floors - central air and heat - full size washer and dryer - full size stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, microwave, stove, refrigerator - spacious bedrooms with double wide closets - great natural light
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298213
Property Id 298213

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5847833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 331 N 40 th Street have any available units?
331 N 40 th Street has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 331 N 40 th Street have?
Some of 331 N 40 th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 331 N 40 th Street currently offering any rent specials?
331 N 40 th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 N 40 th Street pet-friendly?
No, 331 N 40 th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 331 N 40 th Street offer parking?
No, 331 N 40 th Street does not offer parking.
Does 331 N 40 th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 331 N 40 th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 N 40 th Street have a pool?
No, 331 N 40 th Street does not have a pool.
Does 331 N 40 th Street have accessible units?
No, 331 N 40 th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 331 N 40 th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 331 N 40 th Street has units with dishwashers.

