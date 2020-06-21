331 N 40 th Street.

Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Apartment - Property Id: 298213
Come experience these brilliant & upscale apartments in University City. This is a warm, modern apartment perfect for young professionals, graduate students, or a young family looking to Come see your new apartment today! Move In Aug. 1st This spacious unit has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom Hardwood floors, tall ceilings, granite counter tops, all wood kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances with dishwasher, stove, microwave, and full size refrigerator. This unit boasts a full size front loading washer and dryer and tons of natural light. Units has hardwood floors - central air and heat - full size washer and dryer - full size stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, microwave, stove, refrigerator - spacious bedrooms with double wide closets - great natural light
No Pets Allowed
