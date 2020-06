Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This charming 1 BR is located in the heart of Rittenhouse Square. This unit features hardwood floors throughout, central air, back patio area, along with LOTS of closet space. Water is included in the rent and tenant(s) are responsible for gas and electric. Washer/dryer on site and extra storage space provided. Pets allowed on a case per case basis. Ready for move in!