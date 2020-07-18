3255 N PARK AVENUE

Amenities

Come see this modern gorgeous 2 bedrooms located by Temple Dental School. This gorgeous 2nd floor 2-bedroom unit features high ceiling, spacious living area, Hardwood floors, tons of sunlight, and more! The two bedrooms are nicely sized with ample closet space. Natural sunlight throughout ensures the unit is always bright. A washer and dryer is also in unit for your own use. Conveniently located steps away from public transportation and major accesses routes. Good street parking! Within walking distance to tons of stores. Available immediately, No pets, no smoking, need proof of income and credit check with score of at least 650 or higher. Renter's insurance is required!Tenant pays electric and gas utilities. As well as phone and internet.