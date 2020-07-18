All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:56 AM

3255 N PARK AVENUE

3255 North Park Avenue · (267) 265-4910
Location

3255 North Park Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19140
Franklinville

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$850

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1428 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Come see this modern gorgeous 2 bedrooms located by Temple Dental School. This gorgeous 2nd floor 2-bedroom unit features high ceiling, spacious living area, Hardwood floors, tons of sunlight, and more! The two bedrooms are nicely sized with ample closet space. Natural sunlight throughout ensures the unit is always bright. A washer and dryer is also in unit for your own use. Conveniently located steps away from public transportation and major accesses routes. Good street parking! Within walking distance to tons of stores. Available immediately, No pets, no smoking, need proof of income and credit check with score of at least 650 or higher. Renter's insurance is required!Tenant pays electric and gas utilities. As well as phone and internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3255 N PARK AVENUE have any available units?
3255 N PARK AVENUE has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 3255 N PARK AVENUE have?
Some of 3255 N PARK AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3255 N PARK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3255 N PARK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3255 N PARK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3255 N PARK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 3255 N PARK AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3255 N PARK AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3255 N PARK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3255 N PARK AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3255 N PARK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3255 N PARK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3255 N PARK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3255 N PARK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3255 N PARK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3255 N PARK AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
