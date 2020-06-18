Amenities

3210 Haverford Ave Available 09/05/20 3210 Haverford Ave Philadelphia PA 19104 - Large 5 bedroom 2 bathroom house on a quiet block close to University City, Boat House Row, and Kelly Drive. Two outdoor areas (front porch and very nice backyard) are great for entertaining and relaxing. Spacious living and dining room on first floor. Kitchen has gas stove, dishwasher and plenty of storage space! 2 full bathrooms with tile floor. 5 large bedrooms with plenty of closet space! Large basement (high ceilings) with washer and dryer and plenty of space for storage. Step outside the house and look down the street to see the Art Museum! Tenants pay all utilities. First month, last month and security deposit are due by move-in. This house is a must see... Contact us today for a tour!



Available September 5, 2020



For more details about this property or for leasing/showing information please call 267.341.1775 or email Rent@plusrealtors.com.



