Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

3210 Haverford Ave

3210 Haverford Avenue · (215) 422-3711
Location

3210 Haverford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Mantua

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 3210 Haverford Ave · Avail. Sep 5

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1624 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3210 Haverford Ave Available 09/05/20 3210 Haverford Ave Philadelphia PA 19104 - Large 5 bedroom 2 bathroom house on a quiet block close to University City, Boat House Row, and Kelly Drive. Two outdoor areas (front porch and very nice backyard) are great for entertaining and relaxing. Spacious living and dining room on first floor. Kitchen has gas stove, dishwasher and plenty of storage space! 2 full bathrooms with tile floor. 5 large bedrooms with plenty of closet space! Large basement (high ceilings) with washer and dryer and plenty of space for storage. Step outside the house and look down the street to see the Art Museum! Tenants pay all utilities. First month, last month and security deposit are due by move-in. This house is a must see... Contact us today for a tour!

Available September 5, 2020

For more details about this property or for leasing/showing information please call 267.341.1775 or email Rent@plusrealtors.com.

(RLNE4494440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3210 Haverford Ave have any available units?
3210 Haverford Ave has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 3210 Haverford Ave have?
Some of 3210 Haverford Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3210 Haverford Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3210 Haverford Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3210 Haverford Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3210 Haverford Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 3210 Haverford Ave offer parking?
No, 3210 Haverford Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3210 Haverford Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3210 Haverford Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3210 Haverford Ave have a pool?
No, 3210 Haverford Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3210 Haverford Ave have accessible units?
No, 3210 Haverford Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3210 Haverford Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3210 Haverford Ave has units with dishwashers.
