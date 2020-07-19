Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to 3161 Cedar Street! This is a well kept 3 bedroom, 2 full bath property featuring a rocking chair front porch, spacious private rear yard with patio and a full basement which is perfect for storage and laundry area. You will find hardwood floors throughout the property and an updated kitchen with ample cooking and cabinet space. The first floor boasts a spacious and inviting living room, formal dining room with ceiling fan as well as nice natural light throughout this level. On the top floor you will find 3 nicely sized bedrooms, an upgraded full bathroom, and closets for your storage needs. Pets are considered on case by case basis. Your new rental home awaits!