3161 CEDAR STREET
Last updated July 18 2020 at 1:01 AM

3161 CEDAR STREET

3161 Cedar Street · (267) 435-8015
Location

3161 Cedar Street, Philadelphia, PA 19134
Richmond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to 3161 Cedar Street! This is a well kept 3 bedroom, 2 full bath property featuring a rocking chair front porch, spacious private rear yard with patio and a full basement which is perfect for storage and laundry area. You will find hardwood floors throughout the property and an updated kitchen with ample cooking and cabinet space. The first floor boasts a spacious and inviting living room, formal dining room with ceiling fan as well as nice natural light throughout this level. On the top floor you will find 3 nicely sized bedrooms, an upgraded full bathroom, and closets for your storage needs. Pets are considered on case by case basis. Your new rental home awaits!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3161 CEDAR STREET have any available units?
3161 CEDAR STREET has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 3161 CEDAR STREET have?
Some of 3161 CEDAR STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3161 CEDAR STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3161 CEDAR STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3161 CEDAR STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 3161 CEDAR STREET is pet friendly.
Does 3161 CEDAR STREET offer parking?
No, 3161 CEDAR STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3161 CEDAR STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3161 CEDAR STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3161 CEDAR STREET have a pool?
No, 3161 CEDAR STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3161 CEDAR STREET have accessible units?
No, 3161 CEDAR STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3161 CEDAR STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3161 CEDAR STREET has units with dishwashers.
