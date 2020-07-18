314 CATHARINE STREET

Amenities

Live in the heart of Queen Village in a Beau Arts style building, built in 1900 as a school and converted to loft condominiums in the 1980~s and in the Philadelphia SD, Meredith School catchment. The 1200 square foot loft ~ now a 1 bedroom/ 1 full bathroom, has been recently converted from a two bedroom. The light filled space has southern and western exposure with afternoon sun entering the oversized windows. The new energy efficient 8ft mahogony windows have custom window treatments. The loft is a quiet refuge 3 stories above street level, in the leaf line of surrounding mature trees. The open floor plan includes the kitchen, dining and living room with barn doors that can open to make additional open space to the bedroom, with 14 ft ceilings. There are newly refinished oak hardwood floors throughout the unit and a wood burning fireplace as the center point of the space. The Poggenpohl gourmet kitchen includes; a 48" Subzero fridge/freezer, Thermador oven/warming drawer with integrated microwave, Induction cooktop, new dishwasher/garbage disposal, double wide kitchen island with quartz waterfall countertop. There is plenty of built in storage in the unit.The large bedroom can easily accommodate a king size bedroom set. The closet has a built-in clothing storage system. Oversized mahogony barn doors open to the livingroom and french doors open to a Juliette balcony overlooking a garden area.A Joann Hudson designed bathroom includes; a new walk-in shower with frameless/ doorless glass enclosure, vessel sink with quartz vanity, Electrolux washer and ventless dryer.The loft includes new; energy efficient HVAC, hot water heater,energy efficient lighting throughout, wiring for phone/cable/usb, prewired for FIOS, newly upgraded smoke/CO2 detection, and fully sprinklered.Water, fees, wireless access included in rent, electric for all paid by tenant, additional dedicated storage unit in basementFront door and side yard access is a keyless entry system for building.