All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 314 CATHARINE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
314 CATHARINE STREET
Last updated July 18 2020 at 1:17 AM

314 CATHARINE STREET

314 Catharine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Queen Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

314 Catharine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Queen Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
key fob access
Live in the heart of Queen Village in a Beau Arts style building, built in 1900 as a school and converted to loft condominiums in the 1980~s and in the Philadelphia SD, Meredith School catchment. The 1200 square foot loft ~ now a 1 bedroom/ 1 full bathroom, has been recently converted from a two bedroom. The light filled space has southern and western exposure with afternoon sun entering the oversized windows. The new energy efficient 8ft mahogony windows have custom window treatments. The loft is a quiet refuge 3 stories above street level, in the leaf line of surrounding mature trees. The open floor plan includes the kitchen, dining and living room with barn doors that can open to make additional open space to the bedroom, with 14 ft ceilings. There are newly refinished oak hardwood floors throughout the unit and a wood burning fireplace as the center point of the space. The Poggenpohl gourmet kitchen includes; a 48" Subzero fridge/freezer, Thermador oven/warming drawer with integrated microwave, Induction cooktop, new dishwasher/garbage disposal, double wide kitchen island with quartz waterfall countertop. There is plenty of built in storage in the unit.The large bedroom can easily accommodate a king size bedroom set. The closet has a built-in clothing storage system. Oversized mahogony barn doors open to the livingroom and french doors open to a Juliette balcony overlooking a garden area.A Joann Hudson designed bathroom includes; a new walk-in shower with frameless/ doorless glass enclosure, vessel sink with quartz vanity, Electrolux washer and ventless dryer.The loft includes new; energy efficient HVAC, hot water heater,energy efficient lighting throughout, wiring for phone/cable/usb, prewired for FIOS, newly upgraded smoke/CO2 detection, and fully sprinklered.Water, fees, wireless access included in rent, electric for all paid by tenant, additional dedicated storage unit in basementFront door and side yard access is a keyless entry system for building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 CATHARINE STREET have any available units?
314 CATHARINE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 314 CATHARINE STREET have?
Some of 314 CATHARINE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 CATHARINE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
314 CATHARINE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 CATHARINE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 314 CATHARINE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 314 CATHARINE STREET offer parking?
No, 314 CATHARINE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 314 CATHARINE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 314 CATHARINE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 CATHARINE STREET have a pool?
No, 314 CATHARINE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 314 CATHARINE STREET have accessible units?
No, 314 CATHARINE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 314 CATHARINE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 314 CATHARINE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Versailles
1530 Locust St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
The Franklin Residences
834 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Empire Apartments
145 S 13th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Julian K. & Adrian C. Temple
4004 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
Wayne Walnut
6101 Wayne Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19144
PS Homes West
6222 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
Waterfront Apartments
30 South Front Street
Philadelphia, PA 19106
1220 Sansom Street Apartments
1220 Sansom St
Philadelphia, PA 19107

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University