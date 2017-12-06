3115 W Norris St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Renovated 3bd/1Bath - Check out this beautifully designed newly renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath house. First floor features an open concept layout, half bath, spacious kitchen with ceramic tiles and an enclosed backyard. Moving to the second floor you'll find spacious bedrooms with hardwood flooring and a washer/dryer. This home also has a finished basement perfect for entertaining. Easy Access to Center City via Kelly Drive or I-76 and close to public transportation Schedule your showing today! This home won't last long.



Minimum Requirements:

$50 Application Fee

600+ Minimum Credit Score

Must Net 2x Monthly Rent

Clean Rental History(No Evictions/Judgements)

3 Months to Move in(1st Month, Last Month, Security Deposit)



(RLNE5594882)