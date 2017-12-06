All apartments in Philadelphia
3115 W Norris St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

3115 W Norris St

3115 West Norris Street · (215) 849-1111
Location

3115 West Norris Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
Strawberry Mansion

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3115 W Norris St · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated 3bd/1Bath - Check out this beautifully designed newly renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath house. First floor features an open concept layout, half bath, spacious kitchen with ceramic tiles and an enclosed backyard. Moving to the second floor you'll find spacious bedrooms with hardwood flooring and a washer/dryer. This home also has a finished basement perfect for entertaining. Easy Access to Center City via Kelly Drive or I-76 and close to public transportation Schedule your showing today! This home won't last long.

Minimum Requirements:
$50 Application Fee
600+ Minimum Credit Score
Must Net 2x Monthly Rent
Clean Rental History(No Evictions/Judgements)
3 Months to Move in(1st Month, Last Month, Security Deposit)

(RLNE5594882)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3115 W Norris St have any available units?
3115 W Norris St has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 3115 W Norris St have?
Some of 3115 W Norris St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3115 W Norris St currently offering any rent specials?
3115 W Norris St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3115 W Norris St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3115 W Norris St is pet friendly.
Does 3115 W Norris St offer parking?
No, 3115 W Norris St does not offer parking.
Does 3115 W Norris St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3115 W Norris St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3115 W Norris St have a pool?
No, 3115 W Norris St does not have a pool.
Does 3115 W Norris St have accessible units?
No, 3115 W Norris St does not have accessible units.
Does 3115 W Norris St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3115 W Norris St does not have units with dishwashers.
