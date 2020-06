Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Newly built luxury studio apartment in the heart of Old City at 3rd and Market within walking distance to several restaurants, bars, and public transportation! This unit features top-of-the-line finishes that include central air, washer/dryer in the unit, dishwasher, new stainless steel kitchen appliances, and hardwood floors throughout. Entertain guests and sunbath in the summer on the shared rood deck!*Sorry, no pets