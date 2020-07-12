All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

2905 W GIRARD AVENUE

2905 West Girard Avenue · (215) 607-6007
Location

2905 West Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19121
Brewerytown

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1764 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This super spacious and sunny three bedroom/three bath 2nd floor bi-level is now available. The features include hardwood floors throughout, many windows, jetted tub, security system and a large deck. The space offers must-have amenities such as central air/heat, dishwasher, built-in microwave, garbage disposal and washer/dryer in-unit. 2905 West Girard Avenue is in the heart of the Brewerytown boom and just to the east of Fairmount Park. Nearby venues include NINE, The Monkey and the Elephant, SPOT Gourmet Burgers, Rybrew, Lucky Goat Coffee House and ERA just to name a few. SEPTA bus and trolley routes offer easy access to anywhere in the city. Renters pay for electricity and water. Cats are welcome and pups are negotiable (along with a deposit).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2905 W GIRARD AVENUE have any available units?
2905 W GIRARD AVENUE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2905 W GIRARD AVENUE have?
Some of 2905 W GIRARD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2905 W GIRARD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2905 W GIRARD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2905 W GIRARD AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2905 W GIRARD AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 2905 W GIRARD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2905 W GIRARD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2905 W GIRARD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2905 W GIRARD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2905 W GIRARD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2905 W GIRARD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2905 W GIRARD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2905 W GIRARD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2905 W GIRARD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2905 W GIRARD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
