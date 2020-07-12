2905 W GIRARD AVENUE

Amenities

This super spacious and sunny three bedroom/three bath 2nd floor bi-level is now available. The features include hardwood floors throughout, many windows, jetted tub, security system and a large deck. The space offers must-have amenities such as central air/heat, dishwasher, built-in microwave, garbage disposal and washer/dryer in-unit. 2905 West Girard Avenue is in the heart of the Brewerytown boom and just to the east of Fairmount Park. Nearby venues include NINE, The Monkey and the Elephant, SPOT Gourmet Burgers, Rybrew, Lucky Goat Coffee House and ERA just to name a few. SEPTA bus and trolley routes offer easy access to anywhere in the city. Renters pay for electricity and water. Cats are welcome and pups are negotiable (along with a deposit).