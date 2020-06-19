2835 CAMBRIDGE STREET

Amenities

Lovely two bedroom home in terrific Brewerytown neighborhood, bright and charming with original details. Inlaid hardwood floors throughout. First floor kitchen with dining bar, gas stove, garbage disposal. Upstairs two bright bedrooms and a full bathroom. Nice front porch overlooking tree, lined street. Rear red brick patio with access to street (house through street to street). Easy walk to restaurants, cafes, shopping, art museum, Fairmount Park and Kelly Drive. Available June 2020. No cats.