Last updated May 21 2020 at 9:52 PM

2835 CAMBRIDGE STREET

2835 Cambridge Street · (215) 285-4750
Location

2835 Cambridge Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Fairmount

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Lovely two bedroom home in terrific Brewerytown neighborhood, bright and charming with original details. Inlaid hardwood floors throughout. First floor kitchen with dining bar, gas stove, garbage disposal. Upstairs two bright bedrooms and a full bathroom. Nice front porch overlooking tree, lined street. Rear red brick patio with access to street (house through street to street). Easy walk to restaurants, cafes, shopping, art museum, Fairmount Park and Kelly Drive. Available June 2020. No cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2835 CAMBRIDGE STREET have any available units?
2835 CAMBRIDGE STREET has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2835 CAMBRIDGE STREET have?
Some of 2835 CAMBRIDGE STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2835 CAMBRIDGE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2835 CAMBRIDGE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2835 CAMBRIDGE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2835 CAMBRIDGE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2835 CAMBRIDGE STREET offer parking?
No, 2835 CAMBRIDGE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2835 CAMBRIDGE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2835 CAMBRIDGE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2835 CAMBRIDGE STREET have a pool?
No, 2835 CAMBRIDGE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2835 CAMBRIDGE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2835 CAMBRIDGE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2835 CAMBRIDGE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2835 CAMBRIDGE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
