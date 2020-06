Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath with central AC and gas heating (radiators). Natural wood work throughout, high ceiling, great views from front porch and rear yard. Covered front porch and vestibule entrance takes you into the living room with inlaid hardwood floors. First floor laundry room off the kitchen. 5 minute walk to Park or Ivy Train Station. Unfinished basement, great for storage and workshop. Property managed by Slate Property Management.